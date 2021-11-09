Recap: Darling Ingredients Q3 Earnings
Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 09:20 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Darling Ingredients their estimated earnings by 10.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.88 versus an estimate of $0.8, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $335,431,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.35, which was followed by a 2.06% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Darling Ingredients's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.82
|0.64
|0.41
|0.44
|EPS Actual
|1.17
|0.91
|0.45
|0.61
|Revenue Estimate
|1.13B
|1.03B
|905.19M
|854.45M
|Revenue Actual
|1.20B
|1.05B
|1.02B
|850.57M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News