 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

CEVA Beats Q3 Backed By Edge Tech, Intrinsix Chip Design
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 09, 2021 9:56am   Comments
Share:
CEVA Beats Q3 Backed By Edge Tech, Intrinsix Chip Design
  • CEVA Inc (NASDAQ: CEVAreported third-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 31% year-on-year to $32.8 million, beating the consensus of $31.2 million.
  • Segments: Licensing, non-recurring engineering (NRE), and related revenue increased 74% Y/Y to $21.6 million. Royalty revenue declined 11% Y/Y to $11.2 million.
  • The Q3 saw 25 license agreements, including 13 with first-time customers.
  • Non-GAAP EPS of $0.20 beat the consensus of $0.17.
  • The gross margin contracted 470 bps to 85.3%, and CEVA held $145.2 million in cash and equivalents.
  • "Our IP licensing continues to be very strong, with a growing number of deals for our Bluebud wireless audio platform and Wi-Fi 6 products. It also includes a full quarter contribution from Intrinsix for the first time, with a number of important agreements signed, including with Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE: LMT). In royalties, our base station and IoT product category continues to expand, reaching an all-time record high revenue and surpassing 400 million royalty-bearing devices in a quarter for the first time," Gideon Wertheizer, CEO of CEVA said.
  • Price action: CEVA shares are trading lower by 4.88% at $46.80 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CEVA)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Small Cap Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com