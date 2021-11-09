Recap: BioNTech Q3 Earnings

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

BioNTech their estimated earnings by 21.03%, reporting an EPS of $14.56 versus an estimate of $12.03, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $7,099,169,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $4.06, which was followed by a 6.87% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at BioNTech's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 8.91 3.72 -0.18 -0.42 EPS Actual 12.97 5.29 1.87 -1.03 Revenue Estimate 3.84B 1.78B 224.87M 63.84M Revenue Actual 6.39B 2.47B 411.87M 78.83M

