Recap: BioNTech Q3 Earnings
BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
BioNTech their estimated earnings by 21.03%, reporting an EPS of $14.56 versus an estimate of $12.03, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $7,099,169,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $4.06, which was followed by a 6.87% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at BioNTech's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|8.91
|3.72
|-0.18
|-0.42
|EPS Actual
|12.97
|5.29
|1.87
|-1.03
|Revenue Estimate
|3.84B
|1.78B
|224.87M
|63.84M
|Revenue Actual
|6.39B
|2.47B
|411.87M
|78.83M
