Recap: Marinus Pharmaceuticals Q3 Earnings

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Marinus Pharmaceuticals their estimated earnings by 27.4%, reporting an EPS of $-0.53 versus an estimate of $-0.73, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $9,943,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 3.96% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Marinus Pharmaceuticals's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate -0.69 -0.45 -0.51 -0.60 EPS Actual -0.65 -0.74 -0.55 -0.51 Revenue Estimate 2.70M 2.57M 1.04M 420.00K Revenue Actual 1.91M 1.81M 1.55M 171.00K

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.