Recap: Bentley Systems Q3 Earnings
Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Bentley Systems reported in-line EPS of $0.17 versus an estimate of $0.17, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $45,483,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09, which was followed by a 2.83% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Bentley Systems's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.14
|0.15
|0.16
|0.13
|EPS Actual
|0.23
|0.20
|0.17
|0.17
|Revenue Estimate
|212.40M
|214.67M
|212.81M
|197.33M
|Revenue Actual
|222.93M
|222.00M
|219.57M
|203.00M
