Recap: Delcath Systems Q3 Earnings
Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Delcath Systems their estimated earnings by 12.96%, reporting an EPS of $-0.94 versus an estimate of $-1.08, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $56,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 4.69% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Delcath Systems's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.99
|-0.98
|-1.09
|-1.63
|EPS Actual
|-0.96
|-1.04
|-0.60
|-1.16
|Revenue Estimate
|720.00K
|400.00K
|450.00K
|410.00K
|Revenue Actual
|536.00K
|388.00K
|507.00K
|466.00K
