Intra-Cellular Therapies: Q3 Earnings Insights
Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Intra-Cellular Therapies their estimated earnings by 3.26%, reporting an EPS of $-0.95 versus an estimate of $-0.92, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $14,838,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 8.8% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Intra-Cellular Therapies's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.80
|-0.80
|-0.85
|-1
|EPS Actual
|-0.85
|-0.65
|-0.76
|-0.79
|Revenue Estimate
|19.44M
|16.50M
|11.84M
|5.86M
|Revenue Actual
|20.05M
|15.88M
|12.45M
|7.37M
