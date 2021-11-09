Intra-Cellular Therapies: Q3 Earnings Insights

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Intra-Cellular Therapies their estimated earnings by 3.26%, reporting an EPS of $-0.95 versus an estimate of $-0.92, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $14,838,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 8.8% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Intra-Cellular Therapies's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate -0.80 -0.80 -0.85 -1 EPS Actual -0.85 -0.65 -0.76 -0.79 Revenue Estimate 19.44M 16.50M 11.84M 5.86M Revenue Actual 20.05M 15.88M 12.45M 7.37M

