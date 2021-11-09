 Skip to main content

Recap: Hyatt Hotels Q3 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 09, 2021 8:14am   Comments
Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 04:30 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Hyatt Hotels their estimated earnings by 741.67%, reporting an EPS of $2.31 versus an estimate of $-0.36, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $452,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.22, which was followed by a 3.83% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Hyatt Hotels's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate -0.36 -0.93 -1.30 -1.30 -1.30
EPS Actual 2.31 -1.15 -3.57 -1.77 -1.48
Revenue Estimate 857.35M 677.67M 468.88M 468.91M 425.15M
Revenue Actual 851.00M 663.00M 438.00M 424.00M 399.00M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

