Recap: Orion Energy Q2 Earnings

Orion Energy Sys (NASDAQ:OESX) reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 08:00 AM.
Earnings
Orion Energy Sys their estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.12 versus an estimate of $0.09, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $10,229,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0, which was followed by a 1.41% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Orion Energy Sys's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.08
|0.10
|0.17
|EPS Actual
|0.08
|0.04
|0.14
|0.06
|Revenue Estimate
|36.88M
|39.10M
|41.56M
|25.14M
|Revenue Actual
|35.10M
|35.50M
|44.25M
|26.28M
