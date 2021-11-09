 Skip to main content

Recap: Orion Energy Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 09, 2021 8:14am   Comments
Orion Energy Sys (NASDAQ:OESX) reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Orion Energy Sys their estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.12 versus an estimate of $0.09, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $10,229,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0, which was followed by a 1.41% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Orion Energy Sys's past performance:

 

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021
EPS Estimate 0.08 0.10 0.17  
EPS Actual 0.08 0.04 0.14 0.06
Revenue Estimate 36.88M 39.10M 41.56M 25.14M
Revenue Actual 35.10M 35.50M 44.25M 26.28M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

