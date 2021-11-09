 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cardinal Health Post Mixed Q1 Earnings; Reaffirms FY22 Adjusted EPS Outlook
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 09, 2021 8:24am   Comments
Share:
Cardinal Health Post Mixed Q1 Earnings; Reaffirms FY22 Adjusted EPS Outlook
  • Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH) reported Q1 FY22 adjusted EPS of $1.29, down from $1.51 a year ago, missing the Street estimate of $1.33.
  • Q1 sales increased 13% Y/Y to $44 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $41.93 billion.
  • The pharmaceutical segment increased 13% to $39.8 billion, driven primarily by branded pharmaceutical sales growth from large Pharmaceutical Distribution and Specialty customers.
  • The medical segment sales increased 5% to $4.1 billion, driven primarily by PPE sales, partially offset by the divestiture of the Cordis business.
  • Outlook: For FY22, Cardinal Health reaffirmed its adjusted earnings guidance of $5.60 - $5.90.
  • This guidance includes an update to the Medical segment profit outlook to mid-single to low-double-digit percentage decline, from low-double-digit percentage growth. 
  • The guidance also reflects net incremental elevated supply chain costs of approximately $100 million - $125 million. 
  • Cardinal Health also announced a 3-year authorization to repurchase up to an additional $3 billion shares.
  • Price Action: CAH shares are up 1.23% at $50.24 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CAH)

Industry Leaders Chart Future of Supply Chain Visibility
Drug Distributors Ink First Opioid Settlement With Cherokee Nation
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Health Care Buybacks General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com