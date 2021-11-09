HUYA Shares Gain On Q3 EPS Beat, Mobile User Growth
- HUYA Inc (NYSE: HUYA) reported third-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 5.7% year-on-year to $461.8 million, missing the consensus of $475.5 million.
- Segments: HUYA's Live streaming revenues declined by 2.1% Y/Y to $403.8 million from lower average spending per paying user on Huya Live.
- HUYA's advertising and other revenues rose 137.1% Y/Y to $58 million, driven by content licensing revenue.
- Drivers: Average mobile MAUs of Huya Live rose 14.7% Y/Y to 85.1 million. The total number of paying users of Huya Live remained flat at 6 million.
- Margin: HUYA's gross margin contracted 510 bps to 16.9%. The operating margin also contracted 510 bps to 2.8%.
- HUYA's adjusted EPS of $0.12 beat the consensus of $0.04.
- HUYA held $1.7 billion in cash and equivalents.
- "During the recent summer period, we saw robust growth in mobile users based on our comprehensive content offerings, strong operational capabilities and continued promotion efforts," said CEO Rongjie Dong.
- Price Action: HUYA's shares traded higher by 5.76% at $9.00 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
