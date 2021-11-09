 Skip to main content

5 Stocks To Watch For November 9, 2021

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 09, 2021 4:50am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $15.87 billion before the opening bell. Sysco shares rose 0.6% to $80.90 in after-hours trading.
  • Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) reported strong earnings report for the third quarter. The company reported quarterly revenue of $509.3 million, up 102% year-over-year. Bookings in the third quarter were $637.8 million, up 28% year-over-year. Roblox shares gained 28.1% to $98.60 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE: DHI) to have earned $3.40 per share on revenue of $7.94 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. D.R. Horton shares rose 0.6% to $93.25 in after-hours trading.

  • Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNGA) reported better-than-expected sales results for its third quarter. Also, the company said it appointed Matt Wolf as its Vice President of Blockchain Gaming. Zynga shares climbed 6.9% to $7.47 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) to post quarterly earnings at $1.56 per share on revenue of $1.57 billion after the closing bell. Coinbase Global shares rose 2.4% to $362.50 in after-hours trading.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

