5 Stocks To Watch For November 9, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $15.87 billion before the opening bell. Sysco shares rose 0.6% to $80.90 in after-hours trading.

Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) reported strong earnings report for the third quarter. The company reported quarterly revenue of $509.3 million, up 102% year-over-year. Bookings in the third quarter were $637.8 million, up 28% year-over-year. Roblox shares gained 28.1% to $98.60 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE: DHI) to have earned $3.40 per share on revenue of $7.94 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. D.R. Horton shares rose 0.6% to $93.25 in after-hours trading.

