Earnings Scheduled For November 9, 2021

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Imara (NASDAQ:IMRA) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• KT (NYSE:KT) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $12.19 million.

• Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSGE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.14 per share on revenue of $281.24 million.

• Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.58 per share on revenue of $100.00 thousand.

• Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.92 per share on revenue of $22.12 million.

• IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $80.11 million.

• Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.48 per share on revenue of $13.18 million.

• Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.46 per share on revenue of $43.78 million.

• BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $12.03 per share on revenue of $5.93 billion.

• Biohaven Pharma Hldgs (NYSE:BHVN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $2.40 per share on revenue of $128.40 million.

• Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $142.67 million.

• Kandi Technologies Gr (NASDAQ:KNDI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $38.80 million.

• Applied Genetic (NASDAQ:AGTC) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $80.00 thousand.

• TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $427.75 million.

• Southwest Gas Holdings (NYSE:SWX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $836.43 million.

• EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $493.85 million.

• Studio City Intl Hldgs (NYSE:MSC) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $221.18 million.

• Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.81 per share on revenue of $50.00 thousand.

• WestRock (NYSE:WRK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $5.03 billion.

• Sysco (NYSE:SYY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $15.87 billion.

• BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $32.05 million.

• Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $199.53 million.

• Thermon Group Holdings (NYSE:THR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $71.40 million.

• Tufin Software (NYSE:TUFN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $26.17 million.

• Katapult Holdings (NASDAQ:KPLT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $39.41 million.

• Alight (NYSE:ALIT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $686.57 million.

• Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $238.52 million.

• N-able (NYSE:NABL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $86.81 million.

• Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $31.75 million.

• Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $152.32 million.

• Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $2.01 million.

• Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $169.33 million.

• Sarcos Technology (NASDAQ:STRC) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $1.50 million.

• Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $178.20 million.

• Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Melco Resorts and Enter (NASDAQ:MLCO) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $227.95 million.

• Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $18.06 million.

• Bioventus (NASDAQ:BVS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $102.23 million.

• UWM Holdings (NYSE:UWMC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $612.93 million.

• Atotech (NYSE:ATC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $370.03 million.

• InspireMD (NASDAQ:NSPR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.82 per share on revenue of $1.20 million.

• Orion Energy Sys (NASDAQ:OESX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $38.60 million.

• Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $172.06 million.

• Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.73 per share on revenue of $2.17 million.

• International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.77 per share on revenue of $77.97 million.

• II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $808.60 million.

• Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $79.85 million.

• Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $357.73 million.

• Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $2.13 billion.

• Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $130.27 million.

• XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $64.37 million.

• Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $53.83 million.

• Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $63.67 million.

• Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.37 per share on revenue of $4.17 million.

• Village Farms Intl (NASDAQ:VFF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $68.72 million.

• Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $38.07 million.

• TravelCenters Of America (NASDAQ:TA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $526.53 million.

• Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $385.02 million.

• ReNew Energy Glb (NASDAQ:RNW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $98.99 million.

• Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $114.21 million.

• Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $14.10 million.

• Scienjoy Holding (NASDAQ:SJ) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $696.23 million.

• Establishment Labs Hldgs (NASDAQ:ESTA) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $28.27 million.

• Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $109.00 million.

• Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.08 per share on revenue of $490.00 thousand.

• Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $0.22.

• Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $61.82 million.

• Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $46.40 million.

• Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $41.68 million.

• Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $91.18 million.

• ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $41.55 million.

• CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $31.24 million.

• Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $183.11 million.

• Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $514.07 million.

• Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $373.33 million.

• SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.67 per share on revenue of $536.55 million.

• Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $300.00 million.

• The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.00 per share on revenue of $825.88 million.

• HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $475.52 million.

• Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $241.40 million.

• Intl Game Tech (NYSE:IGT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $981.09 million.

• Gol Intelligent Airlines (NYSE:GOL) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.93 per share on revenue of $330.26 million.

• Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $442.59 million.

• Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $325.50 million.

• Audacy (NYSE:AUD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $329.68 million.

• Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $64.27 million.

• CorEnergy Infr Trust (NYSE:CORR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $35.32 million.

• Allot (NASDAQ:ALLT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $37.01 million.

• Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $100.36 million.

• Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $8.56 million.

• WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $18.30 million.

• Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.40 per share on revenue of $7.94 billion.

• Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $589.02 million.

• Blue Apron Hldgs (NYSE:APRN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.58 per share on revenue of $120.40 million.

• ADT (NYSE:ADT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $1.29 billion.

• Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.33 per share on revenue of $41.93 billion.

• Overseas Shipholding Gr (NYSE:OSG) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Smith-Midland (NASDAQ:SMID) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $435.82 million.

• Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.73 per share on revenue of $2.22 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• 180 Degree Capital (NASDAQ:TURN) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Lufax Holding (NYSE:LU) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $9.61 million.

• Alkaline Water Co (NASDAQ:WTER) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $15.00 million.

• Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $14.35 million.

• HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $9.93 million.

• Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $5.56 million.

• eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $21.09 million.

• Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $6.01 billion.

• Cormedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $20.00 thousand.

• Cherry Hill Mortgage (NYSE:CHMI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $6.76 million.

• Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Avino Silver & Gold Mines (AMEX:ASM) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Alcon (NYSE:ALC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $2.04 billion.

• Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $190.00 thousand.

• Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $143.93 million.

• Cumberland (NASDAQ:CPIX) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.45 per share on revenue of $13.48 million.

• Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.55 per share on revenue of $92.90 million.

• Genpact (NYSE:G) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $877.65 million.

• Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $845.60 million.

• Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $1.21 billion.

• Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $31.09 million.

• Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $210.00 thousand.

• Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.56 per share on revenue of $30.57 million.

• Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $49.24 million.

• Arlington Asset Inv (NYSE:AAIC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $4.52 million.

• DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $1.18 billion.

• Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.31 per share on revenue of $942.64 million.

• FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.63 per share on revenue of $143.55 million.

• Ashland Global Holdings (NYSE:ASH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $640.67 million.

• Braskem (NYSE:BAK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.44 per share on revenue of $5.00 billion.

• Global E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $55.74 million.

• Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $5.61 million.

• Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $2.79 million.

• Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.52 per share on revenue of $26.96 million.

• Pangaea Logistics Solns (NASDAQ:PANL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $160.44 million.

• Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $267.01 million.

• Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $28.30 million.

• Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $18.07 million.

• Radiant Logistics (AMEX:RLGT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $225.11 million.

• Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.15 per share on revenue of $20.29 million.

• Surgalign Holdings (NASDAQ:SRGA) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $22.28 million.

• Turning Point (NASDAQ:TPTX) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $93.50 million.

• Zeta Global Holdings (NYSE:ZETA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $109.85 million.

• Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $2.93 million.

• Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $15.85 million.

• ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $159.63 million.

• Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.45 per share on revenue of $13.00 million.

• Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $122.72 million.

• Paymentus Holdings (NYSE:PAY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $94.22 million.

• Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $89.82 million.

• Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $337.67 million.

• CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $25.79 million.

• Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $70.00 thousand.

• Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $5.31 per share on revenue of $4.83 billion.

• a.k.a. Brands Holding (NYSE:AKA) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $136.92 million.

• Toast (NYSE:TOST) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $429.97 million.

• Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $43.57 million.

• Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $7.56 million.

• Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.65 per share on revenue of $32.40 million.

• Stem (NYSE:STEM) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $35.89 million.

• iPath Series B Carbon Exchange-Traded Notes (NYSE:GRN) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $56.71 million.

• Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $242.14 million.

• DoubleVerify Hldgs (NYSE:DV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $82.02 million.

• Natural Alternatives Intl (NASDAQ:NAII) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $279.36 million.

• Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $357.00 million.

• Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.56 per share on revenue of $1.57 billion.

• Olo (NYSE:OLO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $36.26 million.

• Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• VIZIO Holding (NYSE:VZIO) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $595.33 million.

• Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $82.69 million.

• Urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $18.40 million.

• InnovAge Holding (NASDAQ:INNV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $171.37 million.

• ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $48.03 million.

• Shoals Technologies Gr (NASDAQ:SHLS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $61.64 million.

• Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $184.42 million.

• Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $50.00 million.

• PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.55 per share on revenue of $72.12 million.

• Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $585.65 million.

• PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $15.06 million.

• Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $1.20 million.

• NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $185.01 million.

• NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.54 per share on revenue of $37.79 million.

• Model N (NYSE:MODN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $50.88 million.

• NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $123.80 million.

• Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $9.50 million.

• NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $1.52 billion.

• Montrose Environmental Gr (NYSE:MEG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $119.10 million.

• Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.73 per share on revenue of $-0.73.

• Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $17.89 million.

• Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $80.89 million.

• Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $970.00 thousand.

• Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $54.69 million.

• Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $55.65 million.

• Intercorp Financial Servs (NYSE:IFS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $295.00 million.

• The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $67.03 million.

• Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $17.45 million.

• icad (NASDAQ:ICAD) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $9.91 million.

• Hyliion Holdings (NYSE:HYLN) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $60.63 million.

• Grocery Outlet Holding (NASDAQ:GO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $782.13 million.

• GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $198.85 million.

• Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $22.88 million.

• Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $63.45 million.

• FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $143.46 million.

• Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.25 per share on revenue of $264.00 million.

• Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $94.25 million.

• Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $72.82 million.

• PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $52.55 million.

• Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $1.23 million.

• PARTS iD (AMEX:ID) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $913.15 million.

• Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.73 per share on revenue of $888.00 million.

• Unity Software (NYSE:U) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $264.62 million.

• Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $54.38 million.

• Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $22.03 million.

• Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $366.06 million.

• Transact Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $9.44 million.

• TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.36 per share on revenue of $6.35 million.

• Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $33.36 million.

• Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $63.03 million.

• OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $1.76 million.

• Maiden Holdings (NASDAQ:MHLD) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Reed's (NASDAQ:REED) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $12.39 million.

• Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $14.85 million.

• ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.13 per share on revenue of $439.03 million.

• Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $173.29 million.

• PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $393.42 million.

• Ring Energy (AMEX:REI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $43.73 million.

• Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $26.23 million.

• StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $108.26 million.

• Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $27.15 million.

• ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $14.96 million.

• SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $103.43 million.

• Stepan (NYSE:SCL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $299.00 million.

• Senseonics Holdings (AMEX:SENS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $3.52 million.

• Repay Holdings (NASDAQ:RPAY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $59.31 million.

• Electromed (AMEX:ELMD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $8.90 million.

• Evolution Petroleum (AMEX:EPM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $17.70 million.

• Global X Super Dividend ETF (NYSE:DIV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $11.06 million.

• DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.64 per share on revenue of $3.41 million.

• CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $19.84 million.

• Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $4.00 million.

• Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.62 per share on revenue of $11.48 million.

• Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $34.59 million.

• Alexco Resource (AMEX:AXU) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $19.88 million.

• Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $3.91 million.

• Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $152.73 million.

• Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $16.08 million.

• Cannae Holdings (NYSE:CNNE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $194.20 million.

• Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $122.39 million.

• Cornerstone Building (NYSE:CNR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $1.42 billion.

• Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $434.00 million.

• 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $232.21 million.

• TTEC Holdings (NASDAQ:TTEC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $569.21 million.

• Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.70 per share on revenue of $78.37 million.

• ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $812.40 million.

• NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $291.79 million.

• CPSI (NASDAQ:CPSI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $71.07 million.

• Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $106.24 million.

• Advanced Emissions Solns (NASDAQ:ADES) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.31 per share on revenue of $832.52 million.

• Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $96.69 million.

• NIO (NYSE:NIO) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Western Midstream (NYSE:WES) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $736.12 million.

• Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $823.43 million.

• SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $154.65 million.

• Doximity (NYSE:DOCS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $73.50 million.

• Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $10.56 million.

• SEMrush Hldgs (NYSE:SEMR) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $217.72 million.

• Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ:UPST) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $214.90 million.

• AssetMark Financial Hldgs (NYSE:AMK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $100.28 million.

• AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $16.20 million.

• FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Organogenesis Holdings (NASDAQ:ORGO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $112.67 million.