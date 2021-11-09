 Skip to main content

Earnings Scheduled For November 9, 2021
Benzinga Insights  
November 09, 2021 4:41am   Comments
Earnings Scheduled For November 9, 2021

 

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Imara (NASDAQ:IMRA) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• KT (NYSE:KT) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $12.19 million.

• Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSGE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.14 per share on revenue of $281.24 million.

• Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.58 per share on revenue of $100.00 thousand.

• Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.92 per share on revenue of $22.12 million.

• IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $80.11 million.

• Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.48 per share on revenue of $13.18 million.

• Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.46 per share on revenue of $43.78 million.

• BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $12.03 per share on revenue of $5.93 billion.

• Biohaven Pharma Hldgs (NYSE:BHVN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $2.40 per share on revenue of $128.40 million.

• Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $142.67 million.

• Kandi Technologies Gr (NASDAQ:KNDI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $38.80 million.

• Applied Genetic (NASDAQ:AGTC) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $80.00 thousand.

• TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $427.75 million.

• Southwest Gas Holdings (NYSE:SWX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $836.43 million.

• EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $493.85 million.

• Studio City Intl Hldgs (NYSE:MSC) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $221.18 million.

• Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.81 per share on revenue of $50.00 thousand.

• WestRock (NYSE:WRK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $5.03 billion.

• Sysco (NYSE:SYY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $15.87 billion.

• BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $32.05 million.

• Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $199.53 million.

• Thermon Group Holdings (NYSE:THR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $71.40 million.

• Tufin Software (NYSE:TUFN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $26.17 million.

• Katapult Holdings (NASDAQ:KPLT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $39.41 million.

• Alight (NYSE:ALIT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $686.57 million.

• Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $238.52 million.

• N-able (NYSE:NABL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $86.81 million.

• Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $31.75 million.

• Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $152.32 million.

• Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $2.01 million.

• Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $169.33 million.

• Sarcos Technology (NASDAQ:STRC) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $1.50 million.

• Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $178.20 million.

• Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Melco Resorts and Enter (NASDAQ:MLCO) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $227.95 million.

• Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $18.06 million.

• Bioventus (NASDAQ:BVS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $102.23 million.

• UWM Holdings (NYSE:UWMC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $612.93 million.

• Atotech (NYSE:ATC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $370.03 million.

• InspireMD (NASDAQ:NSPR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.82 per share on revenue of $1.20 million.

• Orion Energy Sys (NASDAQ:OESX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $38.60 million.

• Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $172.06 million.

• Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.73 per share on revenue of $2.17 million.

• International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.77 per share on revenue of $77.97 million.

• II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $808.60 million.

• Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $79.85 million.

• Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $357.73 million.

• Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $2.13 billion.

• Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $130.27 million.

• XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $64.37 million.

• Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $53.83 million.

• Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $63.67 million.

• Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.37 per share on revenue of $4.17 million.

• Village Farms Intl (NASDAQ:VFF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $68.72 million.

• Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $38.07 million.

• TravelCenters Of America (NASDAQ:TA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $526.53 million.

• Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $385.02 million.

• ReNew Energy Glb (NASDAQ:RNW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $98.99 million.

• Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $114.21 million.

• Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $14.10 million.

• Scienjoy Holding (NASDAQ:SJ) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $696.23 million.

• Establishment Labs Hldgs (NASDAQ:ESTA) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $28.27 million.

• Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $109.00 million.

• Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.08 per share on revenue of $490.00 thousand.

• Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $0.22.

• Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $61.82 million.

• Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $46.40 million.

• Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $41.68 million.

• Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $91.18 million.

• ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $41.55 million.

• CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $31.24 million.

• Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $183.11 million.

• Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $514.07 million.

• Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $373.33 million.

• SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.67 per share on revenue of $536.55 million.

• Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $300.00 million.

• The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.00 per share on revenue of $825.88 million.

• HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $475.52 million.

• Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $241.40 million.

• Intl Game Tech (NYSE:IGT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $981.09 million.

• Gol Intelligent Airlines (NYSE:GOL) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.93 per share on revenue of $330.26 million.

• Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $442.59 million.

• Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $325.50 million.

• Audacy (NYSE:AUD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $329.68 million.

• Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $64.27 million.

• CorEnergy Infr Trust (NYSE:CORR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $35.32 million.

• Allot (NASDAQ:ALLT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $37.01 million.

• Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $100.36 million.

• Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $8.56 million.

• WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $18.30 million.

• Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.40 per share on revenue of $7.94 billion.

• Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $589.02 million.

• Blue Apron Hldgs (NYSE:APRN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.58 per share on revenue of $120.40 million.

• ADT (NYSE:ADT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $1.29 billion.

• Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.33 per share on revenue of $41.93 billion.

• Overseas Shipholding Gr (NYSE:OSG) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Smith-Midland (NASDAQ:SMID) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $435.82 million.

• Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.73 per share on revenue of $2.22 million.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• 180 Degree Capital (NASDAQ:TURN) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Lufax Holding (NYSE:LU) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $9.61 million.

• Alkaline Water Co (NASDAQ:WTER) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $15.00 million.

• Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $14.35 million.

• HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $9.93 million.

• Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $5.56 million.

• eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $21.09 million.

• Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $6.01 billion.

• Cormedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $20.00 thousand.

• Cherry Hill Mortgage (NYSE:CHMI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $6.76 million.

• Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Avino Silver & Gold Mines (AMEX:ASM) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Alcon (NYSE:ALC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $2.04 billion.

• Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $190.00 thousand.

• Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $143.93 million.

• Cumberland (NASDAQ:CPIX) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.45 per share on revenue of $13.48 million.

• Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.55 per share on revenue of $92.90 million.

• Genpact (NYSE:G) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $877.65 million.

• Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $845.60 million.

• Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $1.21 billion.

• Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $31.09 million.

• Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $210.00 thousand.

• Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.56 per share on revenue of $30.57 million.

• Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $49.24 million.

• Arlington Asset Inv (NYSE:AAIC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $4.52 million.

• DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $1.18 billion.

• Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.31 per share on revenue of $942.64 million.

• FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.63 per share on revenue of $143.55 million.

• Ashland Global Holdings (NYSE:ASH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $640.67 million.

• Braskem (NYSE:BAK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.44 per share on revenue of $5.00 billion.

• Global E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $55.74 million.

• Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $5.61 million.

• Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $2.79 million.

• Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.52 per share on revenue of $26.96 million.

• Pangaea Logistics Solns (NASDAQ:PANL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $160.44 million.

• Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $267.01 million.

• Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $28.30 million.

• Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $18.07 million.

• Radiant Logistics (AMEX:RLGT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $225.11 million.

• Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.15 per share on revenue of $20.29 million.

• Surgalign Holdings (NASDAQ:SRGA) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $22.28 million.

• Turning Point (NASDAQ:TPTX) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $93.50 million.

• Zeta Global Holdings (NYSE:ZETA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $109.85 million.

• Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $2.93 million.

• Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $15.85 million.

• ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $159.63 million.

• Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.45 per share on revenue of $13.00 million.

• Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $122.72 million.

• Paymentus Holdings (NYSE:PAY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $94.22 million.

• Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $89.82 million.

• Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $337.67 million.

• CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $25.79 million.

• Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $70.00 thousand.

• Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $5.31 per share on revenue of $4.83 billion.

• a.k.a. Brands Holding (NYSE:AKA) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $136.92 million.

• Toast (NYSE:TOST) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $429.97 million.

• Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $43.57 million.

• Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $7.56 million.

• Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.65 per share on revenue of $32.40 million.

• Stem (NYSE:STEM) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $35.89 million.

• iPath Series B Carbon Exchange-Traded Notes (NYSE:GRN) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $56.71 million.

• Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $242.14 million.

• DoubleVerify Hldgs (NYSE:DV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $82.02 million.

• Natural Alternatives Intl (NASDAQ:NAII) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $279.36 million.

• Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $357.00 million.

• Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.56 per share on revenue of $1.57 billion.

• Olo (NYSE:OLO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $36.26 million.

• Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• VIZIO Holding (NYSE:VZIO) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $595.33 million.

• Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $82.69 million.

• Urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $18.40 million.

• InnovAge Holding (NASDAQ:INNV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $171.37 million.

• ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $48.03 million.

• Shoals Technologies Gr (NASDAQ:SHLS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $61.64 million.

• Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $184.42 million.

• Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $50.00 million.

• PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.55 per share on revenue of $72.12 million.

• Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $585.65 million.

• PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $15.06 million.

• Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $1.20 million.

• NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $185.01 million.

• NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.54 per share on revenue of $37.79 million.

• Model N (NYSE:MODN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $50.88 million.

• NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $123.80 million.

• Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $9.50 million.

• NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $1.52 billion.

• Montrose Environmental Gr (NYSE:MEG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $119.10 million.

• Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.73 per share on revenue of $-0.73.

• Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $17.89 million.

• Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $80.89 million.

• Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $970.00 thousand.

• Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $54.69 million.

• Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $55.65 million.

• Intercorp Financial Servs (NYSE:IFS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $295.00 million.

• The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $67.03 million.

• Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $17.45 million.

• icad (NASDAQ:ICAD) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $9.91 million.

• Hyliion Holdings (NYSE:HYLN) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $60.63 million.

• Grocery Outlet Holding (NASDAQ:GO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $782.13 million.

• GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $198.85 million.

• Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $22.88 million.

• Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $63.45 million.

• FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $143.46 million.

• Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.25 per share on revenue of $264.00 million.

• Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $94.25 million.

• Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $72.82 million.

• PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $52.55 million.

• Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $1.23 million.

• PARTS iD (AMEX:ID) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $913.15 million.

• Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.73 per share on revenue of $888.00 million.

• Unity Software (NYSE:U) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $264.62 million.

• Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $54.38 million.

• Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $22.03 million.

• Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $366.06 million.

• Transact Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $9.44 million.

• TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.36 per share on revenue of $6.35 million.

• Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $33.36 million.

• Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $63.03 million.

• OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $1.76 million.

• Maiden Holdings (NASDAQ:MHLD) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Reed's (NASDAQ:REED) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $12.39 million.

• Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $14.85 million.

• ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.13 per share on revenue of $439.03 million.

• Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $173.29 million.

• PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $393.42 million.

• Ring Energy (AMEX:REI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $43.73 million.

• Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $26.23 million.

• StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $108.26 million.

• Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $27.15 million.

• ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $14.96 million.

• SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $103.43 million.

• Stepan (NYSE:SCL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $299.00 million.

• Senseonics Holdings (AMEX:SENS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $3.52 million.

• Repay Holdings (NASDAQ:RPAY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $59.31 million.

• Electromed (AMEX:ELMD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $8.90 million.

• Evolution Petroleum (AMEX:EPM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $17.70 million.

• Global X Super Dividend ETF (NYSE:DIV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $11.06 million.

• DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.64 per share on revenue of $3.41 million.

• CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $19.84 million.

• Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $4.00 million.

• Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.62 per share on revenue of $11.48 million.

• Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $34.59 million.

• Alexco Resource (AMEX:AXU) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $19.88 million.

• Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $3.91 million.

• Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $152.73 million.

• Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $16.08 million.

• Cannae Holdings (NYSE:CNNE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $194.20 million.

• Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $122.39 million.

• Cornerstone Building (NYSE:CNR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $1.42 billion.

• Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $434.00 million.

• 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $232.21 million.

• TTEC Holdings (NASDAQ:TTEC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $569.21 million.

• Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.70 per share on revenue of $78.37 million.

• ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $812.40 million.

• NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $291.79 million.

• CPSI (NASDAQ:CPSI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $71.07 million.

• Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $106.24 million.

• Advanced Emissions Solns (NASDAQ:ADES) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.31 per share on revenue of $832.52 million.

• Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $96.69 million.

• NIO (NYSE:NIO) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Western Midstream (NYSE:WES) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $736.12 million.

• Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $823.43 million.

• SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $154.65 million.

• Doximity (NYSE:DOCS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $73.50 million.

• Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $10.56 million.

• SEMrush Hldgs (NYSE:SEMR) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $217.72 million.

• Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ:UPST) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $214.90 million.

• AssetMark Financial Hldgs (NYSE:AMK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $100.28 million.

• AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $16.20 million.

• FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Organogenesis Holdings (NASDAQ:ORGO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $112.67 million.

 

The Week Ahead In Biotech (Nov. 7-Nov. 13): Earnings Taper Off, Multiple Conference Presentations, IPOs And More
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 15, 2021
Polestar Is The 9th SPAC Merger For The Gores Group: Here's How The Previous Deals Performed And What's Next
Earnings Scheduled

