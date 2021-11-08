Recap: Coherus BioSciences Q3 Earnings
Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 04:01 PM.
Earnings
Coherus BioSciences their estimated earnings by 54.55%, reporting an EPS of $-0.34 versus an estimate of $-0.22, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $31,048,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.19, which was followed by a 0.46% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Coherus BioSciences's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.17
|0.06
|0.23
|0.41
|EPS Actual
|-0.36
|0.01
|0.23
|0.47
|Revenue Estimate
|89.81M
|96.00M
|115.12M
|122.88M
|Revenue Actual
|87.64M
|83.03M
|110.42M
|113.55M
