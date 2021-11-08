Recap: Coherus BioSciences Q3 Earnings

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 04:01 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Coherus BioSciences their estimated earnings by 54.55%, reporting an EPS of $-0.34 versus an estimate of $-0.22, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $31,048,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.19, which was followed by a 0.46% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Coherus BioSciences's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate -0.17 0.06 0.23 0.41 EPS Actual -0.36 0.01 0.23 0.47 Revenue Estimate 89.81M 96.00M 115.12M 122.88M Revenue Actual 87.64M 83.03M 110.42M 113.55M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.