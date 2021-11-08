Recap: MRC Global Q3 Earnings

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

MRC Global their estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.09 versus an estimate of $0.06, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $100,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 5.46% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at MRC Global's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.04 -0.08 -0.10 -0.16 EPS Actual 0.08 -0.07 -0.05 -0.10 Revenue Estimate 659.20M 565.67M 548.42M 567.60M Revenue Actual 686.00M 609.00M 579.00M 585.00M

