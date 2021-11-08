Recap: MRC Global Q3 Earnings
MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
MRC Global their estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.09 versus an estimate of $0.06, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $100,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 5.46% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at MRC Global's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.04
|-0.08
|-0.10
|-0.16
|EPS Actual
|0.08
|-0.07
|-0.05
|-0.10
|Revenue Estimate
|659.20M
|565.67M
|548.42M
|567.60M
|Revenue Actual
|686.00M
|609.00M
|579.00M
|585.00M
