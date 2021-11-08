ACADIA Pharmaceuticals: Q3 Earnings Insights

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals their estimated earnings by 65.38%, reporting an EPS of $-0.09 versus an estimate of $-0.26, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $11,035,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 8.55% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate -0.31 -0.53 -0.47 -0.38 EPS Actual -0.27 -0.42 -0.42 -0.54 Revenue Estimate 126.15M 111.63M 123.20M 118.82M Revenue Actual 115.22M 106.55M 121.01M 120.58M

