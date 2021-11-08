ACADIA Pharmaceuticals: Q3 Earnings Insights
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals their estimated earnings by 65.38%, reporting an EPS of $-0.09 versus an estimate of $-0.26, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $11,035,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 8.55% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.31
|-0.53
|-0.47
|-0.38
|EPS Actual
|-0.27
|-0.42
|-0.42
|-0.54
|Revenue Estimate
|126.15M
|111.63M
|123.20M
|118.82M
|Revenue Actual
|115.22M
|106.55M
|121.01M
|120.58M
