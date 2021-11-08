Recap: Jack Henry & Associates Q1 Earnings
Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Jack Henry & Associates their estimated earnings by 4.55%, reporting an EPS of $1.38 versus an estimate of $1.32, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $36,256,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11, which was followed by a 3.47% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Jack Henry & Associates's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.93
|0.86
|0.87
|1.05
|EPS Actual
|1.04
|0.95
|0.92
|1.19
|Revenue Estimate
|445.12M
|439.60M
|432.71M
|448.86M
|Revenue Actual
|450.29M
|433.78M
|422.36M
|451.80M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings