Recap: Jack Henry & Associates Q1 Earnings

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Jack Henry & Associates their estimated earnings by 4.55%, reporting an EPS of $1.38 versus an estimate of $1.32, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $36,256,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11, which was followed by a 3.47% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Jack Henry & Associates's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.93 0.86 0.87 1.05 EPS Actual 1.04 0.95 0.92 1.19 Revenue Estimate 445.12M 439.60M 432.71M 448.86M Revenue Actual 450.29M 433.78M 422.36M 451.80M

