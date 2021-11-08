Masonite International: Q3 Earnings Insights

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 04:30 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Masonite International their estimated earnings by 6.42%, reporting an EPS of $1.99 versus an estimate of $1.87, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $64,556,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.14, which was followed by a 2.1% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Masonite International's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 2.09 1.77 1.17 1.74 EPS Actual 2.23 1.93 1.26 2.16 Revenue Estimate 634.48M 602.13M 573.38M 577.90M Revenue Actual 662.41M 646.34M 618.54M 587.65M

