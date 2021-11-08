Recap: Cabot Q4 Earnings
Cabot (NYSE:CBT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Cabot their estimated earnings by 7.77%, reporting an EPS of $1.11 versus an estimate of $1.03, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $245,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17, which was followed by a 0.67% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Cabot's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.18
|0.97
|0.88
|0.55
|EPS Actual
|1.35
|1.38
|1.18
|0.68
|Revenue Estimate
|804.81M
|787.67M
|697.83M
|675.00M
|Revenue Actual
|917.00M
|842.00M
|746.00M
|659.00M
