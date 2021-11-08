Amphastar Pharmaceuticals: Q3 Earnings Insights
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals their estimated earnings by 91.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.46 versus an estimate of $0.24, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $28,767,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0, which was followed by a 1.2% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Amphastar Pharmaceuticals's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.21
|0.18
|0.14
|0.14
|EPS Actual
|0.21
|0.27
|0.16
|0.15
|Revenue Estimate
|101.78M
|97.26M
|88.94M
|91.26M
|Revenue Actual
|101.66M
|103.02M
|95.92M
|83.43M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
