Mid-Afternoon Market Update: eHealth Drops Following Q3 Results; Autolus Therapeutics Shares Gain

Toward the end of trading Monday, the Dow traded up 0.12% to 36,372.57 while the NASDAQ rose 0.23% to 16,009.02. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.07% to 4,700.74.

The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 47,336,570 cases with around 775,210 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 34,366,610 cases and 461,040 deaths, while Brazil reported over 21,880,430 COVID-19 cases with 609,480 deaths. In total, there were at least 250,719,480 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 5,066,940 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Energy shares gained by 1.2% on Monday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE: LEU), up 14% and Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE: UEC) up 13%.

In trading on Monday, utilities shares fell 1.9%.

Top Headline

Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter on Monday.

Coty posted quarterly adjusted earnings of $0.08 per share, beating analysts’ estimates of $0.03 per share. The company’s quarterly sales came in $1.37 billion, versus expectations of $1.36 billion.

Coty said it sees FY22 earnings of $0.19 to $0.23 per share, versus analysts’ views of $0.20 per share. The company also agreed to sell additional partial stake in Wella to KKR in exchange for 56% of the preferred Coty shares owned by KKR.

Equities Trading UP

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPSI) shares shot up 94% to $6.32 after the company announced the launch of its E-Boost portfolio of mobile Electric Vehicle charging solutions for a full range of applications.

Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) got a boost, shooting 28% to $88.02 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results and issued Q4 sales guidance above estimates.

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: AUTL) shares were also up, gaining 24% to $6.92 after the company announced Blackstone Life Sciences will invest $250 million in the company.

Check out these big movers of the day

Equities Trading DOWN

51job, Inc. (NASDAQ: JOBS) shares tumbled 21% to $53.33 after the company announced an update on the going-private transaction.

Shares of GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTBP) were down 22% to $5.37 after the company announced CEO Anthony Cataldo and CFO Michael Handelman will depart.

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) was down, falling 23% to $31.05 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 results.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 0.7% to $81.86, while gold traded up 0.5% to $1,825.00.

Silver traded up 1.3% Monday to $24.48 while copper rose 1.2% to $4.3960.

Euro zone

European shares closed mostly lower today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 gained 0.04%, the Spanish Ibex Index fell 0.65% and the German DAX 30 declined 0.05%. Meanwhile, the London’s FTSE 100 fell 0.05%, French CAC 40 rose 0.10% and Italy’s FTSE MIB slipped 0.31%.

Economics

There were no major US economic releases Monday.

Check out the full economic calendar here