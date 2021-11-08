Why Palantir Shares Are Rising Today
Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) is trading higher Monday ahead of tomorrow's third-quarter earnings report.
Palantir's average session volume is about 47 million over a 100-day period. Monday's trading volume was about 8 million at publication time, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
Palantir is set to announce its third-quarter financial results before the market opens on Nov. 9. The company has continually said that it expects revenue growth of 30% or greater through 2025.
Palantir makes products for human-driven analysis of real-world data.
PLTR Price Action: Palantir has traded as high as $45 and as low as $10.85 over a 52-week period.
The stock was up 3.16% at $26.82 at time of publication.
