Why Palantir Shares Are Rising Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 08, 2021 10:20am   Comments
Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) is trading higher Monday ahead of tomorrow's third-quarter earnings report. 

Palantir's average session volume is about 47 million over a 100-day period. Monday's trading volume was about 8 million at publication time, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Palantir is set to announce its third-quarter financial results before the market opens on Nov. 9. The company has continually said that it expects revenue growth of 30% or greater through 2025.

Palantir makes products for human-driven analysis of real-world data.

PLTR Price Action: Palantir has traded as high as $45 and as low as $10.85 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 3.16% at $26.82 at time of publication.

Photo: Cory Doctorow from Flickr.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: why it's movingEarnings News

