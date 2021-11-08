 Skip to main content

Drive Shack Posts Mixed Q3 Results, Clocks 15% Revenue Growth
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 08, 2021 10:45am   Comments
  • Drive Shack Inc (NYSE: DS) reported third-quarter FY21 sales growth of 15% year-on-year, to $76.4 million, beating the analyst consensus of $74.09 million.
  • Revenue from golf operations rose 5.9% Y/Y, and sales of food and beverages jumped 83.3% Y/Y.
  • Total operating costs rose 13.6% Y/Y to $82.3 million. The company reported an operating loss narrowed slightly to $(5.92) million in the quarter.
  • It reported an Adjusted EBITDA of $3.3 million remained flat Y/Y. Loss per share of $(0.11) missed the analyst consensus of $(0.10).
  • The company held $63.9 million in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2021.
  • "Our American Golf and Drive Shack businesses have largely returned to pre-COVID levels, and our events business continues to meaningfully increase as we near the important, key holiday months," said CEO Hana Khouri.
  • Price Action: DS shares traded lower by 4.66% at $2.68 on the last check Monday.

