Black Knight Stock Gains On Q3 Beat, Raised FY21 Outlook
- Black Knight Inc (NYSE: BKI) reported third-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 21% year-on-year to $378 million, beating the consensus of $370.7 million. Organic revenue growth 10%.
- Software Solutions' revenue rose 23% Y/Y to $319.6 million, with organic revenue growth of 10%. Data and Analytics revenue rose 10% Y/Y to $58.4 million, with organic revenue growth of 7%.
- Adjusted EBITDA margin contracted 60 basis points to 48.9%. Adjusted EPS of $0.60 beat the consensus of $0.57.
- Black Knight held $78.1 million in cash and equivalents and generated $331.4 million in operating cash flow during the nine months ended September 30.
- "The underlying fundamentals of our business remain very strong and based on the continued momentum of our transformation, we are updating our long-term revenue growth guidance to 7% to 9%, an increase from our prior view of 6% to 8% that was in place since our initial public offering 6 years ago," said Chairman and CEO Anthony Jabbour.
- Guidance: Black Knight raised FY21 revenue outlook from $1.447 billion - $1.463 billion to $1.466 billion - $1.472 billion, above the consensus of $1.46 billion.
- Black Knight raised the adjusted EPS outlook from $2.23 - $2.29 to $2.34 - $2.36, above the consensus of $2.27.
- Price Action: BKI shares traded higher by 5.85% to $74.4 on the last check Monday.
