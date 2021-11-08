Trade Desk Shares Soar On Strong Q4 Outlook Backed By Data-Driven Choices
- The Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) reported third-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 39% year-on-year to $301.1 million, beating the consensus of $283.5 million.
- Customer retention remained over 95%, akin to the past seven years, and the adjusted EBITDA margin expanded by 500 bps to 41%.
- Non-GAAP EPS of $0.18 beat the consensus of $0.15.
- Trade Desk generated $215.1 million in operating cash flow during the nine months ended September 30 and held $798.6 million in cash and equivalents.
- "The world's leading brands and agencies are increasingly using our platform to apply data-driven strategies to drive precision and value across their campaigns," CEO Jeff Green said.
- More data-driven choices by advertisers led to a record third-quarter revenue of $301.1 million and adjusted EBITDA of $122.7 million.
- Outlook: The Trade Desk sees Q4 revenue of $388 million, above the consensus of $386.7 million.
- Price action: TTD shares traded higher by 24.4% at $85.24 in the market session on the last check Monday.
