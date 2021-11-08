 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Trade Desk Shares Soar On Strong Q4 Outlook Backed By Data-Driven Choices
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 08, 2021 10:00am   Comments
Share:
Trade Desk Shares Soar On Strong Q4 Outlook Backed By Data-Driven Choices
  • The Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ: TTDreported third-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 39% year-on-year to $301.1 million, beating the consensus of $283.5 million.
  • Customer retention remained over 95%, akin to the past seven years, and the adjusted EBITDA margin expanded by 500 bps to 41%.
  • Non-GAAP EPS of $0.18 beat the consensus of $0.15.
  • Trade Desk generated $215.1 million in operating cash flow during the nine months ended September 30 and held $798.6 million in cash and equivalents.
  • "The world's leading brands and agencies are increasingly using our platform to apply data-driven strategies to drive precision and value across their campaigns," CEO Jeff Green said.
  • More data-driven choices by advertisers led to a record third-quarter revenue of $301.1 million and adjusted EBITDA of $122.7 million.
  • Outlook: The Trade Desk sees Q4 revenue of $388 million, above the consensus of $386.7 million.
  • Price action: TTD shares traded higher by 24.4% at $85.24 in the market session on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TTD)

Why The Trade Desk Shares Are Surging Today
Earnings Scheduled For November 8, 2021
10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
9 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Notable Trade Desk Insider Trades $960K In Company Stock
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Movers Tech Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com