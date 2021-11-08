 Skip to main content

Earnings Scheduled For November 8, 2021
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 08, 2021 5:06am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $215.14 million.

• Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Matinas BioPharma Hldgs (AMEX:MTNB) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• NAPCO Security (NASDAQ:NSSC) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $112.30 million.

• First Advantage (NASDAQ:FA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $171.62 million.

• Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Viatris (NASDAQ:VTRS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $4.39 billion.

• US Foods Hldg (NYSE:USFD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $7.61 billion.

• Treehouse Foods (NYSE:THS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion.

• Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $117.51 million.

• Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) is projected to report quarterly loss at $2.16 per share on revenue of $2.07 million.

• Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $61.27 million.

• Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $160.25 million.

• Gates Industrial Corp (NYSE:GTES) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $854.21 million.

• Helios Technologies (NYSE:HLIO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $195.93 million.

• Coty (NYSE:COTY) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.59 per share on revenue of $7.70 million.

• Pioneer Muni High Inc (NYSE:MAV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $38.02 million.

• Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $330.00 thousand.

• Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $36.04 million.

• Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.82 per share on revenue of $4.78 million.

• Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $266.18 million.

• Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $283.52 million.

• Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $384.97 million.

• RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $340.68 million.

• Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.02 per share on revenue of $93.04 million.

• CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $81.30 million.

• Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $370.68 million.

• Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Marriott Vacations (NYSE:VAC) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $48.32 million.

• Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $114.07 million.

• Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $110.00 thousand.

• Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Chicken Soup for the Soul (NASDAQ:CSSE) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Ipsidy (NASDAQ:AUID) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Crawford & Company Common Stock (NYSE:CRD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $239.40 million.

• Crawford & Company Common Stock (NYSE:CRD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $263.60 million.

• Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• EzFill Holdings (NASDAQ:EZFL) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $129.50 million.

• Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $6.23 billion.

• Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $146.53 million.

• First Watch Restaurant Gr (NASDAQ:FWRG) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $151.89 million.

• Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $41.20 million.

• Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $34.77 million.

• EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $123.03 million.

• Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $500.00 thousand.

• LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $171.36 million.

• Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $197.75 million.

• Finance of America (NYSE:FOA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $426.23 million.

• Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $12.98 million.

• ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $61.84 million.

• Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Ouster (NYSE:OUST) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $8.90 million.

• Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $636.53 million.

• MedAvail Holdings (NASDAQ:MDVL) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $5.53 million.

• Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $666.16 million.

• Zix (NASDAQ:ZIXI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $64.18 million.

• Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.65 per share on revenue of $19.04 million.

• United States Steel (NYSE:X) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.62 per share on revenue of $232.02 million.

• Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $3.79 million.

• Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $651.80 million.

• TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $483.68 million.

• Tencent Music Enter Gr (NYSE:TME) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $1.23 billion.

• Transportadora de Gas (NYSE:TGS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $175.30 million.

• Tactile Systems Tech (NASDAQ:TCMD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $57.44 million.

• ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $61.20 million.

• Virgin Galactic Hldgs (NYSE:SPCE) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $1.64 million.

• Sierra Metals (AMEX:SMTS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $71.65 million.

• SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $181.90 million.

• Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $1.70 billion.

• Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.50 per share on revenue of $113.34 million.

• AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.38 per share on revenue of $7.10 million.

• Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $991.51 million.

• Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.42 per share on revenue of $356.68 million.

• Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $12.45 million.

• Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.71 per share on revenue of $126.55 million.

• Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.87 per share on revenue of $91.59 million.

• Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.70 per share on revenue of $293.44 million.

• National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $74.21 million.

• Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $14.07 million.

• Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $296.21 million.

• Franklin Street Props (AMEX:FSP) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $48.37 million.

• Granite Point Mortgage (NYSE:GPMT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $22.85 million.

• Hill International (NYSE:HIL) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $286.31 million.

• Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $70.70 million.

• Infrastructure and Energy (NASDAQ:IEA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $587.32 million.

• IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $30.30 million.

• Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Intl Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $49.80 million.

• MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $704.27 million.

• Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $2.89 per share on revenue of $10.62 million.

• Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $78.29 million.

• National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $42.20 million.

• New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $182.21 million.

• FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $333.37 million.

• Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $115.81 million.

• FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.43 per share on revenue of $71.90 million.

• Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $43.17 million.

• Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $30.00 million.

• Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $300.66 million.

• Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.40 per share on revenue of $22.97 million.

• CF Industries Holdings (NYSE:CF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $429.23 million.

• BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $127.81 million.

• Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $33.03 million.

• Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $26.46 million.

• KE Holdings (NYSE:BEKE) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $2.41 billion.

• Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $403.76 million.

• Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.59 per share on revenue of $21.76 million.

• Xperi Holding (NASDAQ:XPER) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $215.41 million.

• Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $75.25 million.

• Investcorp Credit (NASDAQ:ICMB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $6.23 million.

• Danaos (NYSE:DAC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.82 per share on revenue of $165.44 million.

• CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $744.00 million.

• Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $124.58 million.

• Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $17.26 million.

• Preferred Apartment (NYSE:APTS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.10 per share on revenue of $108.78 million.

• Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.45 per share on revenue of $56.90 million.

• TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $304.44 million.

• Trex Co (NYSE:TREX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $325.63 million.

• ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $322.01 million.

• Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $172.23 million.

• Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $489.35 million.

• Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.87 per share on revenue of $675.04 million.

• Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $106.13 million.

• Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $91.31 million.

• AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.36 per share on revenue of $13.80 million.

• American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $86.59 million.

• Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Federal Agricultural (NYSE:AGM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.62 per share on revenue of $61.65 million.

• American Equity Inv (NYSE:AEL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $499.89 million.

• Advanced Energy Indus (NASDAQ:AEIS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $341.52 million.

• ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $127.75 million.

• BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $6.91 million.

• Primerica (NYSE:PRI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.98 per share on revenue of $676.39 million.

• Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $262.69 million.

• CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $467.14 million.

• Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Cabot (NYSE:CBT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $915.01 million.

• Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $103.24 million.

• AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.53 per share on revenue of $717.05 million.

• Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.16 per share on revenue of $33.38 million.

• Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $22.88 million.

• Instructure Holdings (NYSE:INST) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $91.80 million.

• CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $55.77 million.

• 3D Sys (NYSE:DDD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $144.52 million.

• SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.42 per share on revenue of $22.64 million.

• NexTier Oilfield (NYSE:NEX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $404.24 million.

• PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $254.39 million.

 

