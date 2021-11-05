 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Moog Clocks 2% Sales Growth In Q4, Tops Consensus
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 05, 2021 2:39pm   Comments
Share:
Moog Clocks 2% Sales Growth In Q4, Tops Consensus
  • Moog Inc (NYSE: MOG-Areported fourth-quarter sales growth of 2% year-over-year to $724.3 million, beating the consensus of $690.2 million. The consolidated 12-month backlog improved 24% to $2.1 billion.
  • Sales by segments: Aircraft Controls $297.97 million (+8.4% Y/Y), Space and Defense Controls $200.02 million (-3.2% Y/Y), and Industrial Systems $226.29 million (+0.6% Y/Y).
  • GAAP EPS of $1.07, up 32%, included $0.18 of one-time adjustments.
  • The gross margin expanded by 261 bps to 27%. The operating income increased by 44.5% Y/Y to $62.72 million, and the margin expanded by 260 bps to 8.7%.
  • Moog generated cash from operating activities for the year of $293.23 million, compared to $279.18 million a year ago.
  • FY22 Outlook: Moog expects Sales of $3 billion, above the consensus of $2.95 billion. It sees EPS of $5.30 - $5.70, against the consensus of $5.52.
  • It expects operating margins of 10.3% and cash flow from operating activities of $338 million.
  • Price Action: MOG.A shares are trading higher by 5.98% at $82.69 on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MOG.A + MOG.B)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs why it's movingEarnings News Guidance Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com