Goodyear Tire & Rubber Shares Pop On Q3 Earnings Beat
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 05, 2021 1:39pm   Comments
  • Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ: GTreported third-quarter FY21 sales growth of 42% year-on-year, to $4.93 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $4.75 billion.
  • Cooper Tire merger, improvements in price/mix, increased sales from other tire-related businesses, and higher volume drove the growth.
  • Sales in the Americas rose 62.7% Y/Y, Europe, Middle East & Africa increased 20.8%, and the Asia Pacific grew 17.3%.
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.72 beat the analyst consensus of $0.29.
  • Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 30.9%. The segment operating margin was 7.5%, and segment operating income for the quarter rose 129.6% to $372 million.
  • The company held $1.2 billion in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2021.
  • "With the transportation industry moving record freight volume, we also saw robust demand from our largest commercial customers," said CEO Richard J. Kramer.
  • Price Action: GT shares are trading higher by 12.1% at $24.05 on the last check Friday.

