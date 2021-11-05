Goodyear Tire & Rubber Shares Pop On Q3 Earnings Beat
- Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ: GT) reported third-quarter FY21 sales growth of 42% year-on-year, to $4.93 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $4.75 billion.
- Cooper Tire merger, improvements in price/mix, increased sales from other tire-related businesses, and higher volume drove the growth.
- Sales in the Americas rose 62.7% Y/Y, Europe, Middle East & Africa increased 20.8%, and the Asia Pacific grew 17.3%.
- Adjusted EPS of $0.72 beat the analyst consensus of $0.29.
- Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 30.9%. The segment operating margin was 7.5%, and segment operating income for the quarter rose 129.6% to $372 million.
- The company held $1.2 billion in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2021.
- "With the transportation industry moving record freight volume, we also saw robust demand from our largest commercial customers," said CEO Richard J. Kramer.
- Price Action: GT shares are trading higher by 12.1% at $24.05 on the last check Friday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs why it's movingEarnings News Movers Trading Ideas