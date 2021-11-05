SRAX Inc. Announces Q3 2021 Financial Results Conference Call

SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX), a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies through Sequire, its SaaS (“SaaS”) platform, will be hosting a conference call on Nov. 15, 2021; the call will be discussing the company’s third-quarter 2021 financial report. According to the announcement, SRAX founder and CEO Christopher Miglino and CFO Michael Malone will facilitate the webcast as well as offer an operational and financial summary of third-quarter results.

The video call will also include time for questions and answer. The live webcast and presentation are scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET. Those interested can participate by dialing 1-253-215-8782 and using meeting ID 98690403594 and passcode 790524. An archived file of the webcast will also be available following the presentation for at least 90 days.

To view the presentation, visit https://ibn.fm/tV9q1

To view the full press release, visit https://ibn.fm/09cdo

About SRAX Inc.

SRAX is a digital marketing and consumer data-management technology company. SRAX’s technology unlocks data for brands in the CPG, investor relations and lifestyle verticals. Through its various platforms, SRAX is monetizing its data sets and growing multiple recurring revenue streams. BIGtoken is a consumer-managed data marketplace where people can own and earn from their data. The platform also provides advertisers and media companies access to transparent, verified consumer data to better reach and serve audiences. Sequire is a premier platform for investor intelligence and communication. Through Sequire, public companies can track their investors’ behaviors and trends, and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels. For more information about the company, please visit www.SRAX.com.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to SRAX are available in the company’s newsroom at http://ibn.fm/SRAX

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire is the wire service that gives you more. From regional releases to global announcements presented in multiple languages, we offer the wire-grade dissemination products you’ll need to ensure that your next press release grabs the attention of your target audience and doesn’t let go. While our competitors look to nickel and dime you with hidden fees and restrictive word limits, InvestorWire keeps things transparent. We offer UNLIMITED Words on all domestic releases. While other wire services may provide a basic review of your release, InvestorWire helps you put your best foot forward with complimentary Press Release Enhancement.

With our competitors, the work is done the second your release crosses the wire. Not with InvestorWire. We include follow-up coverage of every release by leveraging the ever-expanding audiences of the 50+ brands that make up the InvestorBrandNetwork.

Get more out of your next press release with InvestorWire. It’s unlike anything you’ve seen before.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorWire.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://ibn.fm/Disclaimer

InvestorWire (IW)

8033 Sunset Blvd Suite 1037-IW

Los Angeles, CA 90046

310.299.1717 Office

www.InvestorWire.com

Editor@InvestorWire.com

InvestorWire is part of the InvestorBrandNetwork.

Image by Tumisu from Pixabay