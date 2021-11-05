 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

GrafTech Stock Gains On Q3 Beat, Clocks 33% Growth In Sales volume
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 05, 2021 12:20pm   Comments
Share:
GrafTech Stock Gains On Q3 Beat, Clocks 33% Growth In Sales volume
  • GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE: EAFreported third-quarter sales growth of 21% year-over-year to $347.35 million, beating the consensus of $338.16 million.
  • Adjusted EPS improved to $0.45 from $0.36 in 3Q20, beating the consensus of $0.41.
  • Sales volume increased 33% Y/Y. Production volume increased 22% Y/Y.
  • The gross margin contracted 308 bps to 51%. The operating profit increased to $157.07 million (+16% Y/Y), and the margin contracted by 196 bps to 45.2%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased by 12.5% Y/Y to $172.17 million, and margin contracted by 378 bps to 49.6%.
  • GrafTech generated cash from operating activities year-to-date of $343.01 million, compared to $416.66 million a year ago, and adjusted Free cash flow of $369.3 million.
  • The company had cash and cash equivalents of $87 million and total debt of $1.1 billion at the end of the quarter.
  • GrafTech repurchased 4.3 million shares of stock for $46 million. The company's board approved a new $150 million stock repurchase program, in addition to the $13 million remaining under its previous stock repurchase program.
  • GrafTech board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share to stockholders of record on November 30, 2021, to be paid on December 31, 2021.
  • For FY21, capital expenditure range expectations are unchanged at $55 million - $65 million.
  • Price Action: EAF shares are trading higher by 10.8% at $12.38 on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (EAF)

Earnings Scheduled For November 5, 2021
GrafTech International's Earnings: A Preview
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs why it's movingEarnings News Buybacks Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com