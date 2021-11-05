Crane Earnings Perspective: Return On Invested Capital

According to Benzinga Pro, during Q3, Crane (NYSE:CR) earned $138.20 million, a 0.95% increase from the preceding quarter. Crane also posted a total of $833.50 million in sales, a 4.66% increase since Q2. In Q2, Crane earned $136.90 million, and total sales reached $796.40 million.

Why Is ROIC Significant?

Return on Invested Capital is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital invested by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROIC. A higher ROIC is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROIC suggests the opposite. In Q3, Crane posted an ROIC of 5.17%.

Keep in mind, while ROIC is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

For Crane, the positive return on invested capital ratio of 5.17% suggests that management is allocating their capital effectively. Effective capital allocation is a positive indicator that a company will achieve more durable success and favorable long-term returns.

Analyst Predictions

Crane reported Q3 earnings per share at $1.89/share, which beat analyst predictions of $1.36/share.