 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Johnson Controls Manages To Top Q4 Estimates
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 05, 2021 11:43am   Comments
Share:
Johnson Controls Manages To Top Q4 Estimates
  • Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE: JCI) reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 7.4% year-on-year, to $6.39 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $6.38 billion. Sales improved 5% organically.
  • Gross profit rose 10.9% Y/Y to $2.2 billion. Adjusted EBIT was $827 million, and adjusted EBIT margin flat at 12.9%.
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.88 beat the analyst consensus of $0.87.
  • Johnson Controls generated a Q4 operating cash flow of $529 million and held $1.3 billion in cash and equivalents.
  • "Although supply chain disruptions and inflation headwinds are expected to continue near term, I am excited and encouraged by the pace of demand in many of our end markets and our record backlogs, both of which position us well for fiscal 2022," said CEO George Oliver.
  • Outlook: Johnson sees FY22 adjusted EPS of $3.22 - $3.32, above the consensus of $2.83. Organic revenue growth of mid-to-high single digits year-over-year.
  • The company sees a Q1 adjusted EPS of $0.52 - $0.54, against the consensus of $0.53. Organic revenue up mid-single digits year-over-year.
  • Price Action: JCI shares are trading higher by 0.24% at $73.98 on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (JCI)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mixed; All Eyes On Jobs Report
5 Stocks To Watch For November 5, 2021
Earnings Scheduled For November 5, 2021
Johnson Controls Intl Earnings Preview
A Look Into Johnson Controls Intl's Price Over Earnings
EXCLUSIVE: Hall Of Fame Resort & Entertainment To Bring Football-Themed Docuseries In Partnership With WaV Sports, Whistle Studios
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com