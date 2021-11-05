Natera Raises FY21 Sales Outlook After Mixed Q3 earnings
- Natera Inc (NASDAQ: NTRA) posted Q3 sales of $158.1 million, +61% Y/Y, beating the consensus of $151.36 million, driven by an increase in test volume and product revenues.
- Product revenues rose 62% to $150.7 million. Licensing and other revenues rose 53% to $7.5 million.
- Natera processed approximately 407,300 tests in Q3, a 55% increase from Q3 2020.
- The firm's Q3 EPS loss widened to $(1.63) from $(0.72) a year ago and missing the consensus of $(1.27).
- The company ended the quarter with $95.1 million in cash and cash equivalents and $928.6 million in short-term investments.
- Guidance: Natera raised its FY21 revenue forecast to $615 million - $625 million, up from its previous forecast of $600 million - $620 million for the year. Analysts, on average, expect revenues of $614.7 million for 2021.
- Price Action: NTRA shares closed up 4.92% at $116.12 on Friday.
