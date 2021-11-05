 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Natera Raises FY21 Sales Outlook After Mixed Q3 earnings
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 05, 2021 4:33pm   Comments
Share:
Natera Raises FY21 Sales Outlook After Mixed Q3 earnings
  • Natera Inc (NASDAQ: NTRAposted Q3 sales of $158.1 million, +61% Y/Y, beating the consensus of $151.36 million, driven by an increase in test volume and product revenues.
  • Product revenues rose 62% to $150.7 million. Licensing and other revenues rose 53% to $7.5 million.
  •  Natera processed approximately 407,300 tests in Q3, a 55% increase from Q3 2020. 
  • The firm's Q3 EPS loss widened to $(1.63) from $(0.72) a year ago and missing the consensus of $(1.27).
  • The company ended the quarter with $95.1 million in cash and cash equivalents and $928.6 million in short-term investments.
  • Guidance: Natera raised its FY21 revenue forecast to $615 million - $625 million, up from its previous forecast of $600 million - $620 million for the year. Analysts, on average, expect revenues of $614.7 million for 2021.
  • Price Action: NTRA shares closed up 4.92% at $116.12 on Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NTRA)

Chief Operating Officer Of Natera Trades $1.5M In Company Stock
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Merck's Oral COVID-19 Pill Authorized In UK, Novartis Cashes Out Of Roche, Chimerix Plunges On Data, Evotec IPO
CEO And President Of Natera Trades $840K In Company Stock
The Week Ahead In Biotech (Oct. 31-Nov. 6): Earnings Pick Up Pace, Eton Awaits Seizure Drug Approval, Kidney Conference, More IPOs In The Pipeline
Chief Operating Officer Of Natera Trades $230K In Company Stock
CEO And President Of Natera Trades $2.4M In Company Stock
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings Long Ideas News Guidance Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com