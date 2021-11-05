 Skip to main content

Preview: Virgin Galactic Holdings's Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 05, 2021 11:30am   Comments
Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE:SPCE) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2021-11-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Virgin Galactic Holdings will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $-0.28

Virgin Galactic Holdings bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by 18.18%, which was followed by a 5.84% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Virgin Galactic Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate -0.33 -0.27 -0.31 -0.26
EPS Actual -0.39 -0.55 -0.31 -0.34
Price Change % 5.84% 0.95% -11.86% -0.73%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings were trading at $19.62 as of November 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 3.86%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click here to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

