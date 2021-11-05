 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Exela Shares Fall On Q3 Top-Line Miss, FY21 Revenue Outlook Cut
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 05, 2021 3:25pm   Comments
Share:
Exela Shares Fall On Q3 Top-Line Miss, FY21 Revenue Outlook Cut
  • Exela Technologies (NASDAQ: XELAreported a preliminary third-quarter FY21 revenue decline of 8.5% year-on-year to $279.2 million, missing the consensus of $319.5 million.
  • Segments: Revenue for the Information and Transaction Processing Solutions segment declined 11.1% Y/Y to $208.3 million due to lower volumes from COVID-19 and transition revenue roll-off.
  • Healthcare Solutions' revenue was flat at $54 million. Legal and Loss Prevention Services revenue increased 1.3% Y/Y to $16.9 million.
  • Margins: The gross margin expanded by 90 bps to 24.2%. The adjusted EBITDA margin contracted 292 bps to 13%.
  • EPS loss of $(0.09) beat the consensus loss of $(0.12).
  • Exela held $170.99 million in cash and equivalents. It used $73.6 million in operating cash flow during the nine months ended September 30.
  • Outlook: Exela cut FY21 revenue to $1.16 billion - $1.18 billion from $1.25 billion - $1.39 billion, below the consensus of $1.25 billion.
  • Outlook for Gross profit margin of 23% - 25% and Adjusted EBITDA margin of 16% - 17% unchanged.
  • Price Action: XELA shares traded lower by 10.5% at $1.79 on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (XELA)

Earnings Scheduled For November 5, 2021
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
44 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
30 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
Why Exela Technologies Shares Are Rising
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News Penny Stocks Guidance Small Cap Movers Tech Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com