Why Are Ontrak Shares Soaring Today?
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 05, 2021 9:30am   Comments
Why Are Ontrak Shares Soaring Today?
  • Ontrak Inc (NASDAQ: OTRK) said it is active in discussions with three national health plans in the country. It is exchanging data and creating financial models for four employer organizations and multiple providers. 
  • The Company posted Q3 sales of $18.6 million, down 23% Y/Y, but beat the consensus of $15.89 million.
  • It posted a wider operating loss of $(5.5) million, compared to $(3.0) million a year ago.
  • Adjusted EBITDA loss widened to $(1.7) million compared to $(0.8) million in Q3 FY20.
  • Ontrak reported an adjusted EPS loss of $(0.35), surpassing the consensus loss of $(0.65).
  • Total enrolled members numbered 9,395 at the end of Q3 2021, including 861 Ontrak-A members and 3,807 Ontrak-CI members.
  • Guidance: Ontrak expects FY21 sales of $82 million - $86 million (consensus of $83.94 million).
  • Price Action: OTRK shares are up 13% at $10.93 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.

