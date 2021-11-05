Why Are Ontrak Shares Soaring Today?
- Ontrak Inc (NASDAQ: OTRK) said it is active in discussions with three national health plans in the country. It is exchanging data and creating financial models for four employer organizations and multiple providers.
- The Company posted Q3 sales of $18.6 million, down 23% Y/Y, but beat the consensus of $15.89 million.
- It posted a wider operating loss of $(5.5) million, compared to $(3.0) million a year ago.
- Adjusted EBITDA loss widened to $(1.7) million compared to $(0.8) million in Q3 FY20.
- Ontrak reported an adjusted EPS loss of $(0.35), surpassing the consensus loss of $(0.65).
- Total enrolled members numbered 9,395 at the end of Q3 2021, including 861 Ontrak-A members and 3,807 Ontrak-CI members.
- Guidance: Ontrak expects FY21 sales of $82 million - $86 million (consensus of $83.94 million).
- Price Action: OTRK shares are up 13% at $10.93 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.
