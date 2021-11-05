 Skip to main content

Honda Motor Registers 6.8% Revenue Decline In Q2 Due To Supply Chain Woes, Cuts FY22 Outlook
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 05, 2021 7:51am   Comments
  • Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE: HMC) reported a second-quarter FY22 sales decline of 6.8% year-on-year, to ¥3.4 trillion ($30.94 billion), missing the analyst consensus of $31.28 billion.
  • Motorcycle business revenue rose 2.5% Y/Y to ¥505.5 billion and Automobile revenue decreased 11.5% to ¥2.1 trillion.
  • The operating margin was 5.8%, and operating income for the quarter declined 29.7% to ¥198.9 billion.
  • Q2 profit attributable to owners of the parent decreased 30.8% to ¥166.60 billion.
  • The interim dividend was ¥55 per share, and the forecast for total dividends to be paid for FY22 is ¥110 per share.
  • Honda expects the external business environment to remain challenging during the fiscal year due primarily to the resurgence of COVID-19, the supply shortage of certain parts, including semiconductors, and an increase in raw material costs.
  • Outlook: Honda expects FY22 sales revenue of ¥14.60 trillion (prior view ¥15.45 trillion).
  • The company sees attributable profit for FY22 of ¥555 billion (prior view ¥670 billion).
  • Price Action: HMC shares closed higher by 1.52% at $30.74 on Thursday.

