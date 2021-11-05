Earnings Scheduled For November 5, 2021

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Healthcare Trust (NYSE:HTA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $191.59 million.

• Sprott (NYSE:SII) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $44.42 million.

• Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $89.80 million.

• Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEP) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.

• DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.06 per share on revenue of $236.60 million.

• Loral Space (NASDAQ:LORL) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Revlon (NYSE:REV) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Moog Inc. Class A Common Stock (NYSE:MOG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.20 per share on revenue of $690.20 million.

• Hawaiian Electric Indus (NYSE:HE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $756.01 million.

• CPI Card (NASDAQ:PMTS) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $3.96 billion.

• Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $319.45 million.

• Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• AG Mortgage Investment (NYSE:MITT) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Verso (NYSE:VRS) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• TELUS (NYSE:TU) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• TELUS International (NYSE:TIXT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $693.83 million.

• DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $210.06 million.

• Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $2.71 billion.

• Diversey Holdings (NASDAQ:DSEY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $689.19 million.

• RENN Fund (AMEX:RCG) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $60.16 million.

• Ventas (NYSE:VTR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $932.80 million.

• Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.44 per share on revenue of $4.49 million.

• Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $34.33 million.

• ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.42 per share on revenue of $502.45 million.

• Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Paya Holdings (NASDAQ:PAYA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $63.84 million.

• OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $10.91 million.

• Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $113.31 million.

• EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.26 per share on revenue of $267.83 million.

• Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $685.05 million.

• MISTRAS Group (NYSE:MG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $7.93 billion.

• Landmark Infrastructure (NASDAQ:LMRK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $17.57 million.

• Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $219.41 million.

• Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $311.54 million.

• Hemisphere Media (NASDAQ:HMTV) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $52.00 million.

• inTest (AMEX:INTT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $21.07 million.

• GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $338.16 million.

• Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $272.90 million.

• Canada Goose Hldgs (NYSE:GOOS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $166.15 million.

• Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion.

• Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $3.86 billion.

• Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $9.99 billion.

• Essent Gr (NYSE:ESNT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $242.40 million.

• Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $256.78 million.

• Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $113.57 million.

• Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Vistra (NYSE:VST) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $5.02 billion.

• Magna International (NYSE:MGA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.59 per share on revenue of $9.31 billion.

• Fluor (NYSE:FLR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $2.76 billion.

• E W Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $554.15 million.

• Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $315.17 million.

• Cinemark Hldgs (NYSE:CNK) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.57 per share on revenue of $442.52 million.

• Gannett Co (NYSE:GCI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $817.60 million.

• Calumet Specialty (NASDAQ:CLMT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $789.33 million.

• Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $4.75 billion.

• Johnson Controls Intl (NYSE:JCI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $6.38 billion.

• Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.70 per share on revenue of $2.82 billion.

• Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.79 per share on revenue of $1.24 billion.

• Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion.

• AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $706.07 million.

• Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $106.70 million.

• Alpha Metallurgical (NYSE:AMR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.80 per share on revenue of $471.80 million.

• Brookfield Business (NYSE:BBU) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• American Axle & Mfg Hldgs (NYSE:AXL) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Honda Motor Co (NYSE:HMC) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Dominion Energy (NYSE:DCUE) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $213.14 million.

• Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $247.58 million.

• MFA Finl (NYSE:MFA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $41.02 million.

• Northwest Natural Hldg (NYSE:NWN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.75 per share on revenue of $100.97 million.

• Northern Oil & Gas (AMEX:NOG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $204.44 million.

• Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $4.09 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.19 per share on revenue of $1.33 billion.