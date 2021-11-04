Fortinet: Q3 Earnings Insights
Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Fortinet their estimated earnings by 5.32%, reporting an EPS of $0.99 versus an estimate of $0.94, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $216,100,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 0.72% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Fortinet's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.88
|0.74
|0.97
|0.78
|EPS Actual
|0.95
|0.81
|1.06
|0.88
|Revenue Estimate
|743.65M
|681.32M
|722.36M
|639.02M
|Revenue Actual
|801.10M
|710.30M
|748.00M
|651.10M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings