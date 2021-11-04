Recap: First Solar Q3 Earnings
First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 04:10 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
First Solar their estimated earnings by 28.81%, reporting an EPS of $0.42 versus an estimate of $0.59, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $344,061,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13, which was followed by a 2.75% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at First Solar's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.64
|0.94
|1.23
|0.61
|EPS Actual
|0.77
|0.81
|1.08
|1.45
|Revenue Estimate
|617.22M
|771.31M
|720.48M
|693.13M
|Revenue Actual
|629.18M
|803.37M
|609.23M
|927.57M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings