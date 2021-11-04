Recap: First Solar Q3 Earnings

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 04:10 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

First Solar their estimated earnings by 28.81%, reporting an EPS of $0.42 versus an estimate of $0.59, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $344,061,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13, which was followed by a 2.75% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at First Solar's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.64 0.94 1.23 0.61 EPS Actual 0.77 0.81 1.08 1.45 Revenue Estimate 617.22M 771.31M 720.48M 693.13M Revenue Actual 629.18M 803.37M 609.23M 927.57M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.