Recap: Novavax Q3 Earnings

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Novavax their estimated earnings by 10.23%, reporting an EPS of $-4.31 versus an estimate of $-3.91, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $21,820,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $1.12, which was followed by a 19.61% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Novavax's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate -3.63 -3.60 -1.49 1.73 EPS Actual -4.75 -3.05 -2.70 -3.21 Revenue Estimate 387.87M 233.90M 304.88M 230.56M Revenue Actual 298.02M 447.23M 276.66M 157.02M

