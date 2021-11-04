Recap: Novavax Q3 Earnings
Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Novavax their estimated earnings by 10.23%, reporting an EPS of $-4.31 versus an estimate of $-3.91, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $21,820,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $1.12, which was followed by a 19.61% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Novavax's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-3.63
|-3.60
|-1.49
|1.73
|EPS Actual
|-4.75
|-3.05
|-2.70
|-3.21
|Revenue Estimate
|387.87M
|233.90M
|304.88M
|230.56M
|Revenue Actual
|298.02M
|447.23M
|276.66M
|157.02M
