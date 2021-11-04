Mitek Systems: Q4 Earnings Insights

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Mitek Systems their estimated earnings by 15.79%, reporting an EPS of $0.22 versus an estimate of $0.19, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $2,633,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 13.33% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Mitek Systems's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.16 0.14 0.11 0.14 EPS Actual 0.23 0.16 0.14 0.26 Revenue Estimate 29.22M 26.55M 25.22M 26.87M Revenue Actual 31.78M 28.77M 25.98M 30.64M

