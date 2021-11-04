Mitek Systems: Q4 Earnings Insights
Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Mitek Systems their estimated earnings by 15.79%, reporting an EPS of $0.22 versus an estimate of $0.19, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $2,633,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 13.33% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Mitek Systems's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.16
|0.14
|0.11
|0.14
|EPS Actual
|0.23
|0.16
|0.14
|0.26
|Revenue Estimate
|29.22M
|26.55M
|25.22M
|26.87M
|Revenue Actual
|31.78M
|28.77M
|25.98M
|30.64M
