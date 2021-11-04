Recap: Altair Engineering Q3 Earnings

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Altair Engineering their estimated earnings by 1000.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.11 versus an estimate of $0.01, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $14,851,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 1.23% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Altair Engineering's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.01 0.21 -0.08 EPS Actual 0.07 0.31 0.17 0 Revenue Estimate 112.02M 139.40M 115.81M 98.81M Revenue Actual 119.91M 150.16M 133.44M 106.46M

