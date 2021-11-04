Recap: Altair Engineering Q3 Earnings
Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Altair Engineering their estimated earnings by 1000.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.11 versus an estimate of $0.01, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $14,851,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 1.23% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Altair Engineering's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.01
|0.21
|-0.08
|EPS Actual
|0.07
|0.31
|0.17
|0
|Revenue Estimate
|112.02M
|139.40M
|115.81M
|98.81M
|Revenue Actual
|119.91M
|150.16M
|133.44M
|106.46M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings