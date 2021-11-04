 Skip to main content

Recap: Microchip Technology Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 04, 2021 5:13pm   Comments
Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Microchip Technology their estimated earnings by 0.94%, reporting an EPS of $1.07 versus an estimate of $1.06, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $340,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 0.47% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Microchip Technology's past performance:

 

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021
EPS Estimate 0.96 0.87 0.79 0.72
EPS Actual 0.99 0.93 0.81 0.78
Revenue Estimate 1.55B 1.46B 1.36B 1.26B
Revenue Actual 1.57B 1.47B 1.35B 1.31B

