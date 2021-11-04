Recap: Microchip Technology Q2 Earnings
Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Microchip Technology their estimated earnings by 0.94%, reporting an EPS of $1.07 versus an estimate of $1.06, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $340,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 0.47% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Microchip Technology's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.96
|0.87
|0.79
|0.72
|EPS Actual
|0.99
|0.93
|0.81
|0.78
|Revenue Estimate
|1.55B
|1.46B
|1.36B
|1.26B
|Revenue Actual
|1.57B
|1.47B
|1.35B
|1.31B
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings