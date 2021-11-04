Nektar Therapeutics: Q3 Earnings Insights
Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Nektar Therapeutics their estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.7 versus an estimate of $-0.8, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $5,112,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 0.63% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Nektar Therapeutics's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.74
|-0.72
|-0.68
|-0.74
|EPS Actual
|-0.69
|-0.68
|-0.65
|-0.61
|Revenue Estimate
|25.98M
|26.90M
|30.01M
|26.33M
|Revenue Actual
|28.33M
|23.65M
|23.46M
|30.03M
