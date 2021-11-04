Nektar Therapeutics: Q3 Earnings Insights

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Nektar Therapeutics their estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.7 versus an estimate of $-0.8, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $5,112,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 0.63% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Nektar Therapeutics's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate -0.74 -0.72 -0.68 -0.74 EPS Actual -0.69 -0.68 -0.65 -0.61 Revenue Estimate 25.98M 26.90M 30.01M 26.33M Revenue Actual 28.33M 23.65M 23.46M 30.03M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.