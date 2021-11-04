 Skip to main content

Recap: Cloudflare Q3 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 04, 2021 4:31pm   Comments
Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Cloudflare their estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.0 versus an estimate of $-0.04, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $58,185,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 2.17% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Cloudflare's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate -0.03 -0.03 -0.03 -0.05
EPS Actual -0.02 -0.03 -0.02 -0.02
Revenue Estimate 146.06M 131.02M 118.37M 103.17M
Revenue Actual 152.43M 138.06M 125.93M 114.16M

