Recap: Cloudflare Q3 Earnings
Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Cloudflare their estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.0 versus an estimate of $-0.04, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $58,185,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 2.17% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Cloudflare's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.03
|-0.03
|-0.03
|-0.05
|EPS Actual
|-0.02
|-0.03
|-0.02
|-0.02
|Revenue Estimate
|146.06M
|131.02M
|118.37M
|103.17M
|Revenue Actual
|152.43M
|138.06M
|125.93M
|114.16M
