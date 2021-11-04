 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Nikola Shares Are Rising

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 04, 2021 3:06pm   Comments
Share:
Why Nikola Shares Are Rising

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) shares are trading higher after the company reported third-quarter results and provided an update on an SEC investigation.

The company reported quarterly losses of $(0.22) per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $(0.27) by 18.52 percent.

Nikola also announced it has begun building pre-series trucks in Coolidge, Arizona and continue to work steadfastly towards our commitment to deliver up to 25 trucks to dealers and customers by December 2021.

Nikola and the staff of the Division of Enforcement at the SEC have been engaged in discussions regarding a resolution of the SEC's investigation. The company expects that, if approved, the resolution would include a $125 million civil penalty paid in installments over time.

"With prospects of an SEC settlement, we're looking forward to resolving the outstanding issues relating to our founder and bringing that chapter to a close and maintaining our focus on delivering trucks to our customers, and building the energy, service, and support infrastructure our customers need," said Mark Russell, Nikola's Chief Executive Officer.

Nikola Corporation engages in the development and integration of energy and transportation solutions in the United States. The company operates in two business units: Truck and Energy.

Nikola's stock was trading about 19% higher at $15.12 per share on Thursday at the time of publication.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NKLA)

10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
55 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
November SPAC Merger Calendar: Upcoming Votes, Earnings, Stocks To Watch
Truck Talk: Hydrogen Conundrum Edition
Terravis and the New Power Generation — Can it Solve the Infrastructure Dilemma in EVs?
EV Week In Review: Tesla Steals The Show With Stellar Q3, Nio Confirms 'Nio Day 2021' Schedule, Foxconn's EV Push And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingEarnings News Legal

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com