Watch for Continued Gains in Shares of Adobe Inc.

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) traded today at a new 12-month high of $676.08. So far today approximately 406,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 2.4 million shares.

Adobe provides content creation, document management, and digital marketing and advertising software and services to creative professionals and marketers for creating, managing, delivering, measuring, optimizing, and engaging with compelling content multiple operating systems, devices, and media. The company operates with three segments: digital media content creation, digital experience for marketing solutions, and publishing for legacy products (less than 5% of revenue).

Adobe Inc. share prices have moved between a 12-month high of $676.08 and a 12-month low of $420.78 and are now trading 60% above that low price at $673.24 per share.

Based on a current price of $673.24, Adobe Inc. is currently 14.7% above its average consensus analyst price target of $573.99.

Image by StockSnap from Pixabay