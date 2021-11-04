McDonald's Corporation: The Winning Streak Continues

Shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) traded at a new 12-month high today of $252.49. Approximately 667,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 2.8 million shares.

Based on a current price of $252.20, McDonald’s Corporation is currently 35.7% above its average consensus analyst price target of $162.17.

McDonald’s is the largest restaurant owner-operator in the world, with trailing 12-month system sales of $109 billion (as of the third quarter of 2021) across 39,680 stores and 119 countries. McDonald’s pioneered the franchise model, building its impressive footprint through partnerships with independent restaurant franchisees around the world. The firm earns nearly 60% of its revenue from franchise royalty fees and lease payments, with the remainder coming from company-operated stores across its three core segments: the United States, internationally operated markets, and international developmental/licensed markets. McDonald’s owns 55% of the real estate and 80% of the buildings in its franchise system, offering it substantial leverage in maintaining quality standards and consistency.

In the past year, shares of McDonald’s Corporation have traded between a low of $202.73 and a high of $252.49 and are now at $252.20, 24% above that low price.

Receive IBN Spotlights – “Bite Size” Small, Mid and Large-Cap Technical Indicator Alerts

To stay connected with our complimentary IBN Spotlights, please visit https://IBN.fm/connected

About IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork)

IBN consists of 50+ trusted financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 15+ years. Through these brands, IBN provides (1) access to our Investor Press Release Wire Solutions via InvestorWire (IW) to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and Code Editorial Syndication to 5,000+ broadcast outlets; (3) enhanced press release solutions via IW to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to an enormous social media audience that includes millions of followers; and (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions focused on the IBN Podcast Series. With a proven track record serving 500+ client partners, IBN is the key to a more effective market communication campaign and the NEW normal.

For more information on IBN, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

Image by Kelvin Stuttard from Pixabay